PHA, JICA Discuss Boosting Medical Tourism In Jordan

Amman, May 14 (Petra) – President of the Private Hospitals Association (PHA) Nael Zaidan Hamdan Al-Masalha convened with a delegation from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to explore avenues for enhancing and bolstering the medical tourism sector in Jordan.
As per an association statement released on Tuesday, Al-Masalha underscored Jordan's hallmark of skilled healthcare professionals and hospitals renowned for delivering top-tier medical services at competitive rates regionally and globally, while staying abreast of cutting-edge technological advancements in the medical domain.
He affirmed the association's commitment to facilitating the delegation's efforts in accessing requisite data for sectoral analysis and pledged support towards any initiatives aimed at elevating medical tourism in the Kingdom.
Tetsuo Isono, head of the Japanese delegation, sought insights into Jordan's medical tourism landscape to pinpoint opportunities for potential backing by the Japanese government.
