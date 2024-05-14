Mahis Municipality, ILO Forge Partnership For Infrastructure Employment Project

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Mahis, May 14 (Petra) - The Municipality of Mahis entered into a partnership with the International Labor Organization (ILO) to execute an employment project focusing on labor-intensive infrastructure initiatives valued at JD340,000, funded by Germany's KfW Development Bank.Mayor Faisal Mufleh said in a press release on Tuesday that many municipalities applied for the Employment through Labour Intensive Infrastructure in Jordan program.Mufleh outlined the municipality's plans to utilize the funding for the rehabilitation of the Ain Mahes area, creating waterfalls, squares, and enhanced lighting. Additionally, the project aims to improve local infrastructure, including roadways, to better serve the community.The cooperation agreement also facilitates the engagement of both local labor and refugees on a daily wage basis.