ASE Records 0.44% Increase In Tuesday's Trading

Amman, May 13 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) concluded Tuesday's trading session on a positive note, with a 0.44 percent increase at 2,386 points.The trading session saw 2.9 million shares changing hands, at a value of JD5.8 million through 2,744 transactions.Analyzing the performance of publicly traded companies, data revealed that 33 firms saw an uptick in their share prices, while 21 declined and 40 were unchanged.

