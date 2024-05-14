               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ASE Records 0.44% Increase In Tuesday's Trading


5/14/2024 7:24:41 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, May 13 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) concluded Tuesday's trading session on a positive note, with a 0.44 percent increase at 2,386 points.
The trading session saw 2.9 million shares changing hands, at a value of JD5.8 million through 2,744 transactions.
Analyzing the performance of publicly traded companies, data revealed that 33 firms saw an uptick in their share prices, while 21 declined and 40 were unchanged.

MENAFN14052024000117011021ID1108210427


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search