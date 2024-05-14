Sultan Of Oman Departs Kuwait After State Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 14 (KUNA) -- The Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq and his accompanying delegation departed Kuwait on Tuesday following a state visit.

His highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah saw off the Sultan of Oman and his accompanying delegation at the airport.

He was also seen off by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shareeda Al-Muasherji, and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil Dr. Imad Al-Atiqi and several other state officials. (end)

