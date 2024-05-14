Sultan Of Oman Departs Kuwait After State Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 14 (KUNA) -- The Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq and his accompanying delegation departed Kuwait on Tuesday following a state visit.
His highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah saw off the Sultan of Oman and his accompanying delegation at the airport.
He was also seen off by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shareeda Al-Muasherji, and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil Dr. Imad Al-Atiqi and several other state officials. (end)
dm
MENAFN14052024000071011013ID1108210425
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.