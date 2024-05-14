Kremlin: Putin To Visit China To Discuss Coop., Int'l Developments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, May 14 (KUNA) -- The Kremlin announced on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit China on May 16-17 after an invitation from his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
Both sides will discuss international and regional developments, in addition to strategic cooperation and the signing of multiple agreements.
It noted that the agenda includes the Russian president participating in the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of establishing the Russian-Chinese relations.
It added that the Russian President would participate in the opening ceremony of the Russian Expo, the Chinese eighth exhibition and the Russian-Chinese fourth forum for regional cooperation. (end)
