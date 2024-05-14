TCL Electronics Set To Launch Latest QD-Mini LED TV And Smart Home Appliances In Istanbul

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) UAE, Dubai – May 14, 2024: TCL Electronics (1070), the world's Top 2 TV brand and Top 1 98-inch TV brand, has announced an exclusive launch even in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey introducing the company's latest product line-up including its 2024 QD-Mini LED TVs and an array of upgraded domestic appliances and air conditioners. The event will also highlight TCL's partnership with Arsenal Football Club as the Official Regional Consumer Electronics Partner, which will include an appearance by Arsenal Legend, Martin Keown.

The event will bring together industry leaders, media representatives, top influencers, and notable personalities from across the region to witness the latest product line-up that showcases TCL's top-notch technological innovation for its customers in the region.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Ms. Sunny Yang, General Manager of TCL MEA, said, 'We are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to introduce our newest line of TCL products to our valued customers in the region, tailored to meet their ever-evolving needs. By offering the latest advancements in cutting-edge technology in the Middle East and Africa market, we strive to provide exceptional products that not only elevate lifestyles but also enhance health and convenience through our innovative range of TCL TVs and domestic appliances.'

The launch event will showcase TCL's brand-new lineup of cutting-edge TVs, including the groundbreaking 115” X955 Max QD-Mini LED TV, the largest QD-Mini LED TV in the world. With its peak brightness of 5,000 nits and over 20,000+ local dimming zones, it ensures precise lighting and impressive contrast.

Additionally, the latest instalments in TCL's QD-Mini LED TV's, the C855 Premium QD-Mini LED TV, the C755 QD-Mini LED TV, and the C655 PRO, redefine visual excellence with dynamic HDR performance, vibrant QLED colours, and immersive ONKYO Hi-Fi audio systems. Their Quantum Dot technology and advanced Local Dimming promise picture-perfect clarity.

TCL is also introducing its enhanced home solutions, including updates to the Air Conditioners line-ups, FreshIN 3.0 and BreezeIN, as well as the new Free built-in series refrigerator and its front load wash & dry machines, empowering consumers to embrace healthier and more convenient lifestyles.



