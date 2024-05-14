Biden Introduces Sharp Tariff Hikes on Chinese Goods

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Tuesday, President Biden significantly raised tariffs on Chinese imports, including EVs, semiconductors, batteries, solar cells, steel, and aluminum.



These adjustments strive to counter China's trading strategies and protect U.S. industries and employment.



Details show that tariffs on Chinese EVs will leap to 100%, up from the existing 25%.



Similarly, tariffs on solar cells and semiconductors will rise to 50%, marking a doubling of their prior rates.



Additionally, steel and aluminum products will see tariffs jump to 25%, which is a threefold increase from their previous levels.



These changes will affect approximately $18 billion worth of Chinese imports.







Lael Brainard, the National Economic Council's director, said these tariffs combat China's unfair subsidies and underselling.



Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, noted the tariffs block China's efforts to dominate key global industries.



Wang Wenbin, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, criticized the tariffs as violating World Trade Organization rules.



He suggested that the U.S. should collaborate with China on climate initiatives instead.



Despite Chinese EVs having a limited market share in the U.S., the increase in tariffs directly responds to a surge in Chinese exports.



This includes inexpensive, superior vehicles like BYD's $12,000 Seagull.

Moreover, these tariffs are meant to shield jobs created by recent U.S. laws, such as the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act .



Brainard stressed the importance of protecting these jobs from being undercut by cheaper Chinese imports.



Analysts like Owen Tedford suggest these tariffs might target voter support in key Rust Belt states before the election.



However, the administration defends the tariffs based on U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai's review, which found ongoing unfair practices.



Officials assert that these tariffs will not raise prices for American consumers and highlight the bipartisan support for a tougher stance against China.



This increase in tariffs signals a significant intensification in the U.S.-China trade conflict, influencing both global trade dynamics and domestic economic policies.

