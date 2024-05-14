(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tuesday is crucial for the stock market as the Central Bank releases minutes from last week's Copom meeting, offering insights into future interest rate decisions.



The minutes hold significance because they might clarify why Copo remained silent on the future of Brazil's basic interest rate.



Additionally, the document could reveal the motivations behind the votes for a 0.25 percentage point reduction and those advocating for a 0.50 percentage point cut.



The stock market already felt the effects of the Copom meeting. Last Thursday, the market dropped by 1%, falling back to 128,000 points.







On Friday, there was another decline, but smaller at 0.46%. However, on Monday, the stock market closed up 0.44%, reaching 128,155 points.



Meanwhile, the dollar fell by 0.13% against the real, trading at R$ 5.1505.

Tuesday's Morning Call: Stock Market Awaits Copom Minutes Release - Stocks to Watch

According to Itaú BBA's analysis, Vale (VALE3) emerges as a strong bet.



Here are some stock recommendations:







Vale (VALE3): Closed at 64.29, trigger price 65.19, first target 67.85 (+4.08%), second target 75.00 (+15.05%), stop at 59.34 (-8.97%).



Cury (CURY3): Closed at 19.32, trigger price 19.79, first target 22.95 (+15.97%), second target 24.95 (+26.07%), stop at 16.35 (-17.38%).



Direcional (DIRR3): Closed at 25.25, trigger price 25.99, first target 28.35 (+9.08%), second target 30.95 (+19.08%), stop at 21.86 (-15.89%).



JBS (JBSS3): Closed at 24.62, trigger price 25.34, first target 30.25 (+19.38%), second target 35.15 (+38.71%), stop at 20.46 (-19.26%).

Banco Pan (BPAN4) Closed at 9.59, trigger price 9.89, first target 12.55 (+26.9%), second target 15.95 (+61.27%), stop at 7.59 (-23.26%).



U.S. Market ClosingNew York stock exchanges closed mixed after the Federal Reserve's inflation expectations survey showed rising projections for 12 months and five years.The Dow Jones fell by 0.21%, closing at 39,431.51 points. The S&P 500 declined by 0.02%, ending at 5,221.42 points.Meanwhile, the Nasdaq rose by 0.29%, closing at 16,388.24 points.Understanding these market movements and potential stock opportunities helps investors navigate the current financial landscapeThe release of Copom minutes will provide further direction and insight into Brazil's economic policy.