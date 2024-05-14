Rapid Technological Advancement To Drive The Automated Microbiology Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Automated microbiology involves the application of advanced technologies in the field of microbiology that enables the delivery of accurate and quick results. The advent of automation in microbiology accelerates the productivity, reliability, and efficiency of microbial testing. Automated microbiology helps in the early detection of various infectious agents such as parasites, viruses, fungi, and bacteria, which can cause several life-threatening diseases such as rubella, Ebola, and influenza, among others.

Increased investments by the governments and leading players for the development of novel products for infectious disease diagnosis drive the market growth. For instance, in 2019, Merck partnered with India's Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to integrate automated microbiological testing in food safety. The Center for Microbiological Analysis Training (C-MAT) will offer training programs to food safety scientists in government laboratories and FSSAI-ratified private laboratories on the latest technology in microbiological testing.



Got questions about your regional growth of

Automated Microbiology Market?

Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505



The Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) has developed an action plan and policy statement to promote the investment in clinical microbiology in order to increase the adoption of automated resources that provide accurate and fast test results. On July 23, 2018, Cepheid, an American diagnostic company, reduced its Xpert tests price to USD 14, used for microbial testing of a human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), viral hepatitis (HCV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

Key Highlights



The automated microbiology market was valued at USD 4,494.6 million in 2019 and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 9.18% on account of rising incidences of infectious diseases and technological advancement in microbiology.

The reagents segment holds the largest market share owing to the repeated purchase driven by the increasing need for a new set of reagents and surging demand for microbial research activities.

The automated culture systems segment is projected to grow at a significant rate due to its increasing adoption in various microbiological laboratories to perform cell biology, cell signaling, and drug discovery, and protein expression.

The hospital laboratories segment accounted for the largest market share

North America dominates the market owing to the high use of advanced technology and a strong presence of leading market players.



Key Players



BioMerieux S.A.

Becton Dickinson & Company

Cepheid Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

QIAGEN GmbH

Beckman Coulter

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Gene-Probe, Inc.

Affymetrix, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Hologic Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Alere Inc.



Key Development



In December 2018, BioMérieux (UK) received the S approval for automated pathogen identification system VITEK MS



Automated Microbiology Market Segmentation

By Product



Instruments

Automated culture systems

Microbiology analyzers

Reagents



By Therapeutics



Respiratory infection

Bloodstream infections

Gastrointestinal infections

Sexually transmitted diseases

Urinary tract infections



By End-User



Hospitals laboratories

Diagnostic laboratories

Academic and research laboratories



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa





" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"

* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market

* Explorable Revenue Sources

* Customer Behaviour Analysis

* Target Partners

* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors

* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods



MENAFN14052024004597010339ID1108210201