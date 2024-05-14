MMPRC Updates Key International Media with the Latest News At Exclusive ‘Maldives Media Meet’ At ATM 2024

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/ Visit Maldives) has concluded the exclusive ‘Maldives Media Meet’ press conference held on the sidelines of ATM 2024 on 6th May 2024 at the Al Ain Suite B, Hall 3, Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The press conference was attended by over 50 key middle eastern and international media professionals.

The Maldives Media Meet was led by the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director (CEO & MD) of MMPRC, Ms Fathmath Thaufeeq. She was joined by the Minister of Tourism, Mr. Ibrahim Faisal, Advisor to the President on Tourism Development, Mr Mohamed Khaleel; Chairperson of the MMPRC Board, Ms Ayesha Nurain Janah; Mr Ahmed Shaheen, Director of Sales and Marketing of Crown and Champa Resorts; Mr. Abdulla Giyas Riyaz, President of Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators; and Mr. Abdul Sameeu Imad, Vice President of the National Hotels & Guesthouse Association of Maldives.

In her opening remarks, MMPRC CEO & MD Ms Fathmath Thaufeeq stated that “the Maldives' tourism industry is flourishing, thanks to the diligence of our travel and tourism industry, and the continued support from our government, which prioritises sustainable and responsible tourism development. This commitment ensures our islands thrive now and continue to do so for generations to come.”

Following her remarks, Chairperson of the MMPRC Board, Ms Ayesha Nurain Janah outlined how “Through these efforts, we are redefining luxury tourism, paving the way to show that unique, cutting-edge experiences go hand-in-hand with sustainability.”

During the Media Meet, Director of Sales and Marketing of Crown and Champa Resorts, Mr Ahmed Shaheen, also delivered a few words about MATI (Maldives Association of Tourism Industry) and the diversification of the whole tourism Industry.





Another key speaker at the press conference, Mr. Abdulla Giyas Riyaz, President of Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO) mentioned that “the greatest promise our future holds is embodied in the very slogan our current administration ran on, “Dhiveheenge Raajje,” and I hope we stay true to this motto as this is what makes us different.“ Highlighting that we stand at the crossroads of a new era in tourism, it is crucial to not only celebrate our past triumphs but also embrace the opportunities and challenges ahead.

Additionally, Mr. Abdul Sameeu Imad, Vice President of the National Hotels & Guesthouse Association of Maldives stated a few words, regarding community tourism in the Maldives as it is a gateway for all, from middle-income families to the aﬄuent, fostering cultural exchange and enriching connections while ensuring tourism benefits flow directly into local communities.

Lastly, the Maldives Minister of Tourism, Ibrahim Faisal, revealed that “Today, our vision extends beyond luxury. We recognize the importance of striking a balance between economic growth and environmental responsibility. Sustainability is not just a buzzword for us; it is a core principle that guides our development.”

Prior to concluding the press conference, the speakers engaged in a Q&A session with attendees, addressing inquiries and engaging with media and travel professionals.

A key event within the ATM travel trade fair, the Maldives Media Meet fosters connections with influential media figures from the Middle East. This exclusive press conference serves as a platform to share the latest updates on the Maldives, including exciting new tourism products and innovative services. MMPRC highlights what continues to make the Maldives a top vacation choice for travellers from the Middle East, reinforcing its status as a leading tourist destination in the region.





