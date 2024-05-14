Occidental Al Jaddaf Unveils Exciting Themed Nights This May

(MENAFN- qcomms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 2024: This May, Occidental Al Jaddaf guests are treated to an array of exciting themed nights from weekdays to weekends. Stage Pool Lounge is inviting guests to make the most of the season and enjoy the al fresco setting offered at the venue while Souk Restaurant’s delectable international cuisine with a Mediterranean twist promises a tasty selection for diners to enjoy.



From pink-inspired drinks on Wednesdays to Caribbean-inspired cocktails during the vibrant Caribbean Nights on Saturdays, there will be something for families and friends alike at the property nestled at the heart of Dubai.



What: Pink Wednesday

Where: Stage Pool Lounge at Occidental Al Jaddaf

When: Every Wednesday

Timing: 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM

About: On Wednesday nights, Stage Pool Lounge turns into a blush-tinted oasis, inviting guests to dress in pink for an evening under the stars. At this poolside retreat, the live DJ sets the mood, treating guests to pink drinks for only AED 99, with a choice of speciality cocktails or house rosé, creating a sweet, starlit experience.

Offer:

• AED 99 per person; Including three pink drinks (Beverage selection includes pink cocktails, mocktails and house rose grapes)

What: Arabian Sky Nights

Where: Stage Pool Lounge at Occidental Al Jaddaf

When: Every Friday

Timing: 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM

About: Arabian Sky Nights at Stage Pool Lounge offers evenings filled with live Arabic music and a range of shisha options, all enjoyed under the open sky. The lounge’s proximity to the water adds to the relaxing atmosphere, while guests are treated to impressive views of Dubai’s skyline, with landmarks like the Dubai Frame and Burj Khalifa completing the backdrop.

Offer:

• AED 99 per person; Including one shisha, one sweet bite, and tea

• Ala carte options are also available

What: Caribbean Nights

Where: Stage Pool Lounge at Occidental Al Jaddaf

When: Every Saturday

Timing: 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM

About: Caribbean Nights at Stage Pool Lounge are a treat for the senses, featuring live Latin music in an open-air setting, complemented by stunning views of the Dubai skyline. Here, guests can taste speciality cocktails and mocktails crafted by the resident mixologists, each designed to transport them straight to the sun-kissed beaches of the Caribbean.

Offer:

• AED 99 per person; Including three Caribbean-inspired cocktails

• Ala carte options are also available

What: Seafood Nights

Where: Souk Restaurant at Occidental Al Jaddaf

When: Every Saturday

Timing: 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM

About: At Souk Restaurant, guests can enjoy a sumptuous buffet offering a fresh seafood menu with a flavorful Caribbean flair. They can start with mouthwatering seafood salads and ceviches, move on to expertly grilled favourites, and explore a mix of Caribbean and international dishes.

Offer:

• AED 139 per person

• 50% discount for children under 12 years

What: Arabic Nights

Where: Souk Restaurant at Occidental Al Jaddaf

When: Every Friday

Timing: 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM

About: Souk Restaurant offers a lavish buffet rich in Arabic favourites, perfect for families eager to taste a wide range of mezze, perfectly grilled meats, and an assortment of regional specialities. Guests are also treated to ambient serene dining, enhanced by verdant décor.

Offer:





