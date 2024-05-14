Arab Bank “Best Bank in the Middle East 2024”

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Arab Bank has recently received the “Best Bank in the Middle East 2024” award by New York-based international publication “Global Finance”, for the ninth consecutive year.



This global recognition was made by the editors of Global Finance after extensive consultations with corporate financial executives, banking consultants, and analysts throughout the world.



Global Finance considered several factors when selecting top banks, including asset growth, profitability, geographical coverage, strategic alliances, product innovation, and market expansion endeavors. The evaluation criteria also included the opinions of equity analysts, credit rating analysts, banking consultants, and industry participants.



Global Finance Awards cover more than 150 countries, territories and districts across Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Caribbean, Central America, Central and Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, North America, and Western Europe.



Commenting on this recognition, Ms. Randa Sadik, Arab Bank’s Chief Executive Officer, said: "This global recognition for the ninth consecutive year is a testament to Arab Bank’s leading position across the MENA region banking landscape, reinforced by the bank's robust business model and its ability to achieve solid results despite regional and global challenges." Ms. Sadek added: “Through our established institutional approach and ambitious strategy, we are committed to providing integrated banking services across various sectors, delivering a comprehensive banking experience for customers supported by the latest digital banking solutions, both locally and regionally. "



It is worth mentioning that The Banker Magazine, owned by the Financial Times and based in London, has also named Arab Bank as Bank of the Year in the Middle East for 2023.



Arab Bank, headquartered in Amman - Jordan, was established in 1930 and has one of the largest global Arab banking networks with over 600 branches. Arab Bank’s extensive network covers key financial markets and centers such as London, Singapore, Shanghai, Geneva, Paris, Sydney, Dubai, and Bahrain.







MENAFN14052024004696012122ID1108210099