Sultan bin Tahnoon: Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week offers an opportunity for frontline heroes to develop their expertise.

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi: The Frontline Heroes Office emphasized the importance of the inauguration of Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week, which launched today under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.



His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Frontline Heroes Office, praised the efforts of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi in organizing the first edition of Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week, which is held under the theme "Accelerating the future of global healthcare."



On this occasion, His Excellency remarked, “The Frontline Heroes will gain significant experience and knowledge from interacting with thousands of participants at the Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week. This event offers an exceptional platform for exchanging knowledge and advancing our healthcare sector towards a more proactive and preventive approach in the country.”



His Excellency reiterated the UAE’s steadfast commitment to advancing healthcare innovation, enhancing societal well-being, and maintaining its role as a leader in healthcare innovation, in addition to highlighting the government's unwavering support for the invaluable Frontline Heroes.



MENAFN14052024003390011655ID1108210095