Innovative Fintech Solutions: TOTL Showcases at Seamless Middle East 2024

(MENAFN- Matrix PR) TOTL, a leading fintech company specialising in innovative payment solutions, is thrilled to announce its debut at Seamless Middle East 2024, the premier event highlighting the region's evolving digital payments landscape. The event will be held from May 14th to 16th at the Dubai World Trade Centre.



Seamless Middle East is an ideal platform for TOTL to showcase its cutting-edge payment technology, focus on customer retention, and highlight its overall capabilities. It is designed to revolutionise consumer experiences in brick-and-mortar establishments. TOTL's team of executives, including CEO Uday Rathod, COO Sulochana Betwala, CTO Pradeep Kumar, and VP of Marketing & Operations Mohit Mehra, will attend the event to engage with fellow fintech enthusiasts, investors, and innovators.



"We are excited to participate in Seamless Middle East 2024 and showcase our latest innovations in payments leading to consumer retention solutions," said Uday Rathod, CEO and Co-Founder of TOTL. "This event provides us a valuable opportunity to network with industry leaders and raise awareness about TOTL's mission to prioritise consumer retention over acquiring new customers."



At Seamless Middle East, TOTL will highlight key features of its app, including:

Multiple ways of collecting payments from customers at brick-and-mortar establishments.

Digitalisation of vouchers for brick-and-mortar establishments.



Management of cashback programs for individual brick-and-mortar establishments.

Studies consistently reveal that retaining existing customers is significantly more cost-effective than acquiring new ones, with acquisition costs ranging from five to seven times higher depending on the industry. Existing customers also exhibit a 50% higher likelihood of trying new products and spending 31% more compared to new customers.



TOTL embodies these findings through its payment and cashback solutions, which foster genuine consumer loyalty by incentivising return visits to the same store.



This strategy underscores TOTL's commitment to both retaining and acquiring customers. By demonstrating the financial benefits of customer retention and acknowledging the importance of attracting new clientele, TOTL aims to strike a balance between the two. Through irresistible savings and effective retention tactics, TOTL seeks to entice new customers while ensuring continued engagement. Additionally, prioritising retention can transform existing customers into vocal brand advocates, amplifying TOTL's reach through word-of-mouth referrals.



"Our participation at Seamless Middle East aligns with our commitment to innovation and excellence in the fintech industry," said Sulochana Betwala, COO and Co-Founder of TOTL. "We believe that by connecting with industry experts and sharing our expertise, we can contribute to advancing digital payments in the Middle East."



Seamless Middle East 2024 brings together the brightest minds in payments, fintech, identity, retail, e-commerce, home delivery, and digital marketing sectors. TOTL's presence at the event underscores the company’s dedication to staying at the forefront of technological innovation and driving positive change in the digital payments landscape.



