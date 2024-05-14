Blinken In Kyiv: U.S. Determined To Ensure Ukraine's Battlefield Success

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A strong, successful, prosperous, free Ukraine is the best possible rebuke to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and the United States, along with many other partners, is determined to ensure Ukraine's battlefield success.

This was stated by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a meeting with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"All of us admire your extraordinary resilience, your endurance, your strength, your leadership. And we know this is a challenging time, but we also know that the assistance is now on the way. Some of this has already arrived, some will be arriving. And that's going to make a real difference against the ongoing Russian aggression on the battlefield," said Blinken.

The U.S. Secretary of State added that his country is just as determined to ensure that over time Ukraine stands firmly on its feet in military, economic, and democratic terms: " A strong, successful, thriving, free Ukraine is the best possible rebuke to Putin and best possible guarantor for your future. And for all of that, the United States is will remain a committed partner."

"There are number of critical issues that are before us for the months ahead. And we want to make sure that together – along with many other partners – we make these next months successful, that we deal with the challenges that you have and that you push through all of this, and we do that together," concluded the chief of the State Department

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday to demonstrate U.S. solidarity with Ukraine in the face of massive Russian strikes targeting the country.

At the meeting with Blinken, the head of state emphasized the need for two additional Patriot air defense systems to protect Kharkiv and the region, and said that he wanted to discuss the security agreement and the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland.