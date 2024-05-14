Ukraine's Intel Chief: Situation With Russian Offensive On Kharkiv Region Has Stabilized

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The situation with Russia's invasion of the Kharkiv region has stabilized.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"The phase of the Russian border operation in the Kharkiv region is currently underway. It is not true to say that the enemy is having significant success. At the same time, it should be remembered that the situation is quite tense, changing very quickly. However, as of yesterday evening, in my opinion, there was a rapid trend toward stabilization. That is, in principle, the enemy has already been blocked at the lines where he was able to enter. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are continuing their operation to ensure further stabilization and begin to drive the enemy out of the borders of our country," he said.

Russia to go on offensive toward Sumy next, Ukraine's top spy predicts

Commenting on the situation in the Sumy region, Budanov said that the Russians had planned a similar operation in this region from the very beginning.

"As of now, they keep small groups of forces in the border town of Sudzha in the Russian Federation, but the situation has not yet allowed them to resort to active operations and start implementing their plan," he added.

Budanov also noted that enemy forces would not retreat from the positions they occupied and the Ukrainian Defense Forces would be driving them out.

He said that the current situation was not catastrophic for Ukraine.

"The defense forces will be able to do everything that is expected of them. Do not yield to panic," he added.

Photo: RBC-Ukraine