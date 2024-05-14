Integrate Middle East 2024 Summit Stage to welcome experts from global professional AV and media technology industry

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) UAE, May 14, 2024: Integrate Middle East 2024, the MENA region’s only professional audio-visual (Pro AV) and media technology exhibition, will congregate global and regional experts in its summit. By attending this key component of the event, visitors will gain valuable insight into the transformative effects of emerging technologies that contribute to fostering innovation within media and Pro AV industries.



Co-located with CABSAT 2024, and scheduled to take place from May 21 to 23, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Integrate ME promises to be an unparalleled networking and learning experience for the Pro AV integration value chain. In addition to showcasing the MENA region’s boundless market potential, the exhibition will also display cutting-edge solutions across several verticals and delve deep into the recent trends within the industry.



Global thought-leaders in the field will come together at the three-day event to discuss the significance of crafting a well-thought-out Pro AV strategy, promoting innovation and exploring the revolutionary potential of innovative technologies through a diverse line-up of presentations, speaker sessions and panel discussions. The integration of AI and Hybrid Pro AV into immersive storytelling, digital installations and AV Innovation, the Future of Entertainment Architecture, AI in Built Environment, Pro AV Software integration, and potential of mixed reality market experiences are the only a few of key topics that will be covered at the summit this year.



This, the second edition of the Integrate Middle East Summit, returns with an impressive line-up of distinguished speakers, including Daria Prodaevich, Director – Theatre of Digital Art; Dr. Matthew Marson, Managing Director, EMEA – JLLT Advisory –JLL Technologies; Pierre Carnet, Managing Director – Massive Music; Tamas Vaspori, Managing Director – Maxin10Sity, and Rami Ramzi Abol Hosn, Director –Partnerships – Elevision Media. This top tier panel of presenters will set forth a significant opportunity for attendees to obtain significant insights from industry leaders and shape the future of Pro AV integration.



Daria Prodaevich, Director - Theatre of Digital Art (TODA) stated: “It is an honour to participate in the second edition of Integrate Middle East, the most influential event for the Pro AV industry. I am privileged to have the opportunity to address the attendees at the Integrate Middle East Summit Stage on May 21, 2024, during which I will be presenting future trends on ‘The Art of Immersion: Digital Installations and AV Innovation’. The summit serves as a platform to promote TODA’s mission of creating genuine 360° experiences that connect people and businesses to the UAE culture through technology. During my presentation, I will also highlight how we can integrate cutting-edge AV technologies to create immersive art experiences, including projection mapping, spatial audio, and interactive displays.”



This year’s platform is strategically designed to highlight the limitless market potential of the MENA region, unravel the latest industry trends and showcase business-critical solutions across diverse verticals. The event will witness the convergence of the worlds of education, media, entertainment, hospitality, retail and communication, offering attendees access to cutting-edge Pro AV technology solutions from global leaders.







