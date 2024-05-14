KRAFTON India Makes History With 25 Shortlists At Kyoorius Creative Awards

(MENAFN- Edelman) New Delhi, 14th May, 2024 - KRAFTON India, the makers of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), have secured a remarkable 25 shortlists at the popular 2024 Kyoorius Creative Awards, one of the most prestigious accolades of creative excellence within the Indian advertising, marketing, and communications industries. This unprecedented achievement for BGMI campaigns not only marks a significant milestone for KRAFTON but also sets a new benchmark for gaming companies when it comes to innovative work in advertising and community engagement.

Over the past year, KRAFTON’s internal marketing team, along with agency partners, has spearheaded groundbreaking interactive campaigns, pushing boundaries and innovating to deliver engaging, community-centric experiences. The resounding success of these campaigns, as well as the recognition, underscores KRAFTON’s ability to create content that resonates deeply with its audience, fostering a strong bond between the BGMI brand and its players.

One standout campaign, “BGMI Ki Boli”, has been making waves across different categories at the awards, being shortlisted under Branded Content, Experiential & Activations, Community, Contests & Games and Online Experiences among others. The one-of-a-kind campaign paid homage to the BGMI community celebrating the extraordinary connection between the game, players, and the unique dialect players use in the game. Transcending the bounds of a typical digital ad film, the campaign evolved into a unique community experience, featuring the "BGMI Ki Boli Challenge," inviting players to uncover hidden clues, be part of the campaign and cultivate deeper community connections.

Other shortlisted campaigns include “Easter Egg”, "Don’t Care to Share," "Wear Your Cred," "Jiggle Wiggle," and "India Ki Heartbeat", across various award categories. Each campaign pays tribute to the BGMI community in a unique way, showcasing the diverse demographics of BGMI players and their love for India’s beloved battle royale game.

Srinjoy Das, Associate Director of Marketing, KRAFTON India, expressed his delight at the company's groundbreaking achievement, stating, "We are thrilled to have KRAFTON’s campaigns notching up 25 shortlists at the 2024 Kyoorius Creative Awards under such diverse categories. This milestone is a testament to our team's dedication and our agencies’ creativity in delivering unique and bold campaigns that are built on top of an ever viral fan-base. The KRAFTON India marketing team is immensely thankful to our fan base for an absolutely incredible response to all our campaigns in 2023, and be rest assured, we have some incredible moments coming your way in 2024!”

KRAFTON India has always pushed the envelope in the realm of gaming marketing. The "Game Responsibly" for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) clinched the Bronze Lion at the Cannes Lions Awards 2022, further strengthening KRAFTON’s position as a leader in both creativity and community engagement.





