Arabian Automobiles Invites You to Experience the INFINITI QX60 with an Attractive Payment Plan

Dubai, UAE, 14 May 2024 — INFINITI of Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for INFINITI in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is pleased to announce that customers can now experience the elegance of the luxurious INFINITI QX60 at an accessible monthly instalment of just AED 3,838. This offer includes one year of free insurance, a four-year service package, and a five-year warranty.



The QX60 seamlessly blends timeless design with cutting-edge technology, offering a perfect balance of elegance and practicality. Its impressive interiors are crafted from the finest materials, boasting a panoramic moonroof that fosters a unique connection with the environment. This SUV prioritizes functionality with its spacious interior and flexible seating arrangements, guaranteeing comfort at all times.



Boasting cutting-edge technology, the QX60 features the latest INFINITI InTouch™ infotainment system, offering wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto® integration for effortless smartphone synchronization. Moreover, the vehicle comes equipped with advanced safety features, such as Blind Spot Intervention and Lane Departure Prevention, enhancing both driving confidence and security. With Direct Adaptive Steering and Intelligent Cruise Control, the vehicle offers a smooth and intuitive driving experience, effortlessly adapting to every bend and turn in the road.



Underneath its sculpted exterior lies a powerfully efficient engine that balances exhilarating performance with environmental consideration, embodying INFINITI’s sustainable mobility commitment.



For those seeking to own a piece of luxury with the QX60, complete with comprehensive aftercare, don't miss out on this limited-time offer. Visit your nearest INFINITI centre in Dubai, Sharjah, or the Northern Emirates today.







