Ooredoo Kuwait Introduces Tabby to Enhance Customer Shopping Experience

(MENAFN- BPG Group) Kuwait, May 14th, 2024: Ooredoo Kuwait, a pioneering force in the telecom and digital innovation sector, proudly announces the integration of Tabby, MENA’s largest flexible payments provider, into its eShop platform, enhancing the shopping experience for its customers.

Tabby will now be available as a payment option on Ooredoo eShop for cash orders, providing customers purchasing smartphones and accessories with added convenience and flexibility. This innovative payment solution empowers customers to acquire what they need immediately and defer payment, making the latest technology more accessible than ever before.

Tabby enables customers to enjoy the flexibility of paying for their purchases in four, without incurring any interest or fees. This feature allows for a seamless shopping experience, removing financial barriers and facilitating affordable access to cutting-edge technology.

"We are thrilled to introduce Tabby as part of our ongoing commitment to delivering unparalleled shopping experiences for our customers," said Alaa AlKhalifah, Manager E-Commerce at Ooredoo Kuwait. "With Tabby, customers can split their payments over four monthly installments, without any added interest rates. This not only makes purchasing smartphones and accessories more affordable but also eliminates pricing as a deterrent, ultimately boosting customer conversion rates."

This integration represents another milestone in Ooredoo Kuwait's ongoing efforts to elevate customer satisfaction and convenience. By offering flexible payment solutions like Tabby, Ooredoo Kuwait aims to enrich the lives of its customers and make cutting-edge technology more accessible to everyone.





