Geidea to Showcase Innovation and Thought Leadership at Seamless Middle East 2024

(MENAFN- BRANDACY) May 2024, Dubai UAE: Geidea, a leading fintech company with more than 2,000 employees within the region, is excited to announce its participation as the Diamond sponsor of Seamless Middle East 2024, the region's premier event for payments, fintech, e-commerce, and digital commerce industries. The event will take place from May 14 to May 16 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Geidea recognizes the significance of Seamless Middle East as a hub for industry collaboration, innovation, and thought leadership. As a leading player in the fintech space, Geidea is committed to staying at the forefront of industry developments and leveraging opportunities to drive innovation and growth.

"The growth of the fintech industry is occurring at an unprecedented rate, and it's essential for all stakeholders to harness the latest developments through collaboration," said Abdullah AlOthman, Founder & Executive Chairperson of Geidea. "Seamless Middle East provides that opportunity for industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to come together, exchange ideas, and drive forward the future of fintech. As part of our continued commitment to shaping a robust fintech industry, we look forward to leveraging this platform to foster innovation, and continued growth."

At booth H7C30, Geidea will showcase its full suite of cutting-edge solutions including payments, merchant acquiring, POS Ecosystem, SoftPOS, E-commerce, and VAS. They will also highlight their dedication to pioneering advancements in the fintech landscape. Visitors will have the opportunity to interact with Geidea's team and discover the latest developments in merchant services, digital banking, e-wallets, and identity verification.





MENAFN14052024007342015841ID1108210052