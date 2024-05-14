Saudi Sports for All Federation’s 2024 #MoveYourWorld Campaign Tackles Time Crunch and Other Barriers to Exercise

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 13 May, 2024 – The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) has announced that its 2024 #MoveYourWorld summer campaign will specifically target and address the perceived barriers that prevent people from engaging in physical activity. Following a survey conducted by SFA, addressing men, women, and youth across the Kingdom, many common barriers were identified, with this year’s initiative hoping to inspire individuals to initiate their physical journey irrespective of environment or circumstances.



SFA reached out to a diverse range of people, including Saudi nationals and expats, to identify the barriers hindering regular physical activity. A prevalent concern was time constraints, cited by approximately 46% of respondents. Additionally, around 14% mentioned health conditions or disabilities, while 13% pointed to family obligations. Another 8% expressed the fear of injury as a potential deterrent.



SFA aims to raise awareness across diverse segments of society, with the goal of fostering a sustainable culture of physical activity. Through this latest campaign, the organization seeks to address and overcome the myriad challenges and obstacles that currently impede active lifestyles within the community.



Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini, SFA Managing Director, said: “As we tailor the #MoveYourWorld campaign to address the barriers hindering physical activity, our primary focus remains on effectiveness. We aim to raise awareness across diverse demographics, fostering a deeper understanding of the challenges individuals face in maintaining active lifestyles, instigating meaningful behavior change within communities. Our goal is not merely to inspire temporary enthusiasm but to cultivate lasting habits that promote physical well-being and resilience.”



The #MoveYourWorld campaign is set to run through the summer, leveraging various digital platforms, billboards, and social media channels to engage individuals across Saudi Arabia. By encouraging participation in weekly challenges through the SFA app, citizens will feel empowered to incorporate physical activity into their daily routines, irrespective of daily commitments.



By acknowledging and addressing barriers directly, the campaign seeks to encourage individuals to overcome challenges and embrace physical activity as part of their daily lives. Through this proactive stance, the #MoveYourWorld campaign endeavors to create a supportive environment where everyone feels encouraged and motivated to prioritize their health and well-being.



As Saudi Arabia continues to advance towards the goals outlined in Vision 2030, SFA remains committed to driving measurable social and economic returns through its initiatives, ultimately building a more active and prosperous nation.







