Birla Carbon Plants in India secure ISCC PLUS Certification

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Mumbai, India – May 13, 2024: Birla Carbon, one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of high-quality carbon-based solutions, is happy to announce that its three plants in India - Renukoot, Gummidipoondi and Patalganga, have secured the ISCC PLUS Certification with zero non-conformities. These plants have been certified as ‘traders with storage and conversion units for blending carbon black.’



The ISCC PLUS Certification of the three Birla Carbon plants in India is a milestone, underscoring the company's commitment to sustainability and its pivotal role in driving positive change. This achievement not only enhances the reputation of Birla Carbon's India operations but also positions the company as a global leader in sustainable manufacturing, bolstering its leadership among regional and global stakeholders.



Commenting on this recognition, John Loudermilk, President and Chief Executive Officer, Birla Carbon, said, "We are immensely proud to achieve the ISCC PLUS certification for our plants in India. These milestones signify Birla Carbon's commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable practices. It also highlights our role in driving positive change within the Indian and the larger Asia manufacturing sector. As we expand our certification efforts globally, we reinforce our dedication to setting industry benchmarks and fostering a more sustainable future.”



Birla Carbon's effort to certify all its plants globally is a testament to the company's dedication to setting industry benchmarks and fostering a more sustainable future. With the ISCC PLUS certification already received for its plants in the USA, South Korea, and Italy, and more plants to be certified through the rest of 2024, Birla Carbon's globally recognized certifications underscore its aspirations to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.





