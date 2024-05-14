Sultan Of Oman Visits Al-Salam Palace Museum

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 14 (KUNA) -- Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tareq and the accompanying delegation visited the Al-Salam Palace Museum on Tuesday.

His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, head of the honorary delegation, accompanied Sultan Haitham during his visit.

At the museum, the Sultan was received by Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

During the tour of the museum, Sultan Haitham was shown historical artefacts and documents related to the history and culture of Kuwait, as well as the grand halls located in Al-Sala Palace where previous Kuwaiti Amirs frequented.

At the end of the tour, Sultan Haitham inked the register of honor at the museum. (end)

za













MENAFN14052024000071011013ID1108210029