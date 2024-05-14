Punjab Police Arrest Three SFJ Operatives For Writing Pro-Khalistan Slogans

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, May 14 (IANS) Three operatives of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) have been arrested for writing pro-Khalistan slogans in Bathinda in Punjab and Delhi, Punjab Police said on Tuesday.
The arrest was made by the Counter-Intelligence wing of Bathinda, said Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.
"In a major breakthrough, Counter-Intelligence, Bathinda & Bathinda Police have arrested three SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at various public places, including Bathinda, Punjab and Delhi, backed by NewYork-based mastermind Gurpatwant Pannun of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)," said Yadav in a post on X.
Pro-Khalistan slogans were found written on walls in Bathinda on April 27.
