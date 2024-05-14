Calcutta HC Judge Recuses From Hearing Petition Of BJP Candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, May 14 (IANS) Justice Jay Sengupta of Calcutta High Court, on Tuesday, recused from hearing the petition filed by a former judge of the same court and BJP candidate from Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency Abhijit Gangopadhyay challenging an FIR filed against him earlier this month.

Gangopadhyay had on Monday filed the petition at Justice Sengupta's bench making a plea for cancelling the FIR as it might create obstacles for his campaign process.

However on Tuesday, when the matter came up for hearing Justice Sengupta from hearing the matter on personal grounds. The matter has been referred back to the bench of Calcutta High Court Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam, who will decide on which bench to be allotted to hear the matter.

The FIR was filed at Tamluk Police station on May 5 under various non-bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, on a complaint filed by a section of the 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff, who lost their jobs following a high court order and are reportedly close to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The root of the complaint was a procession by BJP supporters at Tamluk while Gangopadhyay was going to file his nomination as a candidate on May 4.

Tension started as the procession passed through the area where some dismissed school staff were protesting against the Calcutta High Court order.

Soon after the FIR was filed Gangopadhyay said that such FIRs based on fake allegations are quite common and he was ready to face its outcome. "I want to see how long those who are resorting to such fake allegations can escape the clutches of law," he added.