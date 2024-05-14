Biden enacts legislation to ban imports of Russian enriched uranium

(MENAFN) In a significant move aimed at curtailing one of the Kremlin's sources of funding, President Joe Biden has signed legislation banning the import of Russian enriched uranium into the United States. This legislation, enacted in Washington's latest effort to undermine Russian influence, prohibits the importation of fuel for nuclear power plants, with the ban set to take effect in approximately 90 days. However, the Energy Department retains the authority to grant exemptions in cases where concerns arise regarding the availability of supplies.



Russia currently stands as the world's largest supplier of enriched uranium, with approximately 24 percent of the material used by American nuclear power plants originating from Russian sources. The enactment of this law underscores the United States' strategic shift towards reducing dependence on Russian imports and bolstering domestic energy security.



Furthermore, the legislation earmarks approximately USD2.7 billion in funding, drawn from previous enactments, to bolster the uranium fuel industry within the United States. This infusion of financial support aims to stimulate domestic production capabilities and strengthen the country's self-reliance in the nuclear energy sector.



US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan emphasized the significance of this legislative action in a statement, characterizing it as a historic milestone that will enhance the nation's energy security and economic resilience. Sullivan highlighted the alignment of the law with multilateral objectives set in cooperation with allies and partners. Notably, last December saw an agreement between the United States, Canada, France, Japan, and Britain to collectively invest USD4.2 billion to expand uranium enrichment capacity, reflecting a concerted effort to diversify energy sources and reduce reliance on Russian imports.

