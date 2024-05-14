People's Bank of China conducts 2B-yuan reverse repurchase operation

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) initiated a monetary operation by conducting 2-billion-yuan worth of seven-day reverse repurchase agreements, equivalent to approximately 281.48 million U.S. dollars. These transactions were executed at an interest rate of 1.8 percent. The primary objective behind this move, as outlined in a statement by the PBOC, is to maintain a reasonable and ample level of liquidity within the banking system.



The utilization of reverse repos represents a strategic tool employed by the central bank to manage liquidity dynamics in the financial markets. In this process, the PBOC purchases securities from commercial banks through a competitive bidding mechanism. Through these transactions, the central bank injects funds into the banking system, thereby providing liquidity to financial institutions. Importantly, these agreements are structured with a mutual understanding that the PBOC will repurchase the securities at a later date, effectively reversing the transaction.



By engaging in such operations, the PBOC seeks to strike a balance between ensuring sufficient liquidity to support economic activity and preventing excessive liquidity that could lead to inflationary pressures. This targeted approach to liquidity management reflects the central bank's commitment to fostering stable and sustainable economic growth while also maintaining financial stability within China's banking system.

