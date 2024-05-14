Tokyo shares close Tuesday’s trading session in green

(MENAFN) Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday, buoyed by the overnight gains of high-tech issues in the U.S. stock market and a weaker yen that boosted buying in export-related sectors. Japan's benchmark index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, rose by 176.60 points, or 0.46 percent, from Monday's close, ending the day at 38,356.06. Similarly, the broader Topix index saw an increase of 6.87 points, or 0.25 percent, finishing at 2,730.95.



Market analysts noted that the positive performance of U.S. high-tech stocks the previous night significantly lifted market sentiment in Tokyo. This optimistic outlook drove up the prices of related stocks, including those of Advantest and Lasertec. Additionally, the weaker yen provided further support for export-related stocks, making Japanese goods more competitive abroad and attractive to investors.



Despite these gains, the overall rise was somewhat tempered by investor caution over Japan's increasing long-term interest rates. These higher rates elevate borrowing costs for companies and can reduce the appeal of equities. Analysts also observed a general wait-and-see approach among investors ahead of the release of the U.S. producer price index for April, which was due later in the day.



The day's market rally was further propelled by the performance of SoftBank Group. Following its earnings announcement on Monday, SoftBank's stock continued to rise during the afternoon session, contributing an additional 68 points to the Nikkei Stock Average's increase.



On the Prime Market, the sectors leading the gains included oil and coal products, miscellaneous products, and marine transportation issues. These sectors outperformed others, reflecting diverse investor interest across different areas of the market.

