China's NBS reports price increases for most capital goods in early May

(MENAFN) Official data released Tuesday by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicated that most capital goods saw price increases in early May compared to late April. This trend was observed across a diverse range of goods monitored by the statistical authorities. The NBS tracks 50 major goods, which are classified into nine categories that include seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer, and various chemicals.



Out of these 50 goods, 29 experienced higher prices during this period, demonstrating a notable upward trend. Conversely, 20 goods saw their prices decline, and one good recorded no change in price. Among the notable price increases was a 0.7 percent rise in hog prices, as revealed by the NBS data.



The data, which are collected and released every ten days, are based on a comprehensive survey conducted by the NBS. This survey involves nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors across 31 provincial-level regions in China. The regular collection of this data aims to provide a detailed and timely overview of price trends and fluctuations in the market. This information is crucial for understanding economic conditions and making informed decisions in various sectors affected by the prices of these capital goods.

