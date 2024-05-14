GameStop stock rally causes big losses on short sellers

(MENAFN) The dramatic surge in GameStop's stock price on Monday resulted in substantial losses for short sellers, amounting to nearly a billion dollars, according to data from financial data firm S3 Partners. Short sellers, who had bet on the stock's decline, faced significant market losses as GameStop's shares soared by 74 percent.



S3 Partners' Managing Director of Futures Analytics, Ihor Dusaniwski, commented on the situation, noting the anticipation of short-covering in GameStop's stock. He highlighted that prior to Monday's trading, the squeeze rate for the stock was already at 100/100, indicating a high level of pressure on short sellers to buy back shares to cover their positions.



The sudden and substantial increase in GameStop's stock price appears to have been driven, at least in part, by the activities of Keith Gill, also known as "Roaring Kitty," a prominent Internet personality. Gill had previously rallied a group of active small traders to buy shares of GameStop in 2021, marking a historic event on Wall Street.



The phenomenon of "meme stocks" gained prominence during this period, with individual investors targeting short sellers and hedge funds that held pessimistic views on the prospects of companies like GameStop. This collective action forced short sellers to close out their positions, resulting in upward pressure on the stock prices of targeted companies.



The events surrounding GameStop's stock serve as a notable example of the power wielded by individual investors in challenging traditional market dynamics and impacting the fortunes of institutional investors. The intersection of social media influence, retail investor activism, and market volatility underscores the evolving nature of financial markets in the digital age.

