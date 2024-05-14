Qatar Announces QR9 Billion Incentive Package For AI

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: In the presence of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani delivered the opening speech of the fourth edition of Qatar Economic Forum (QEF), Powered by Bloomberg.

In his opening address, the Prime Minister stated that as Qatar is moving towards a comprehensive digital transformation by investing more in technology, innovation and AI, it has allocated an incentive package worth QR 9 billion.

He also launched the Arab Artificial Intelligence Project, which primarily relies on high-quality Arabic language data. "This project contributes to enriching large Arab models and preserving the Arab identity," he said.

Talking about the investments, the Prime Minister confirmed that the country will continue to expand its investments in emerging markets, adding that in local market it will work to open opportunities for private sectors.

The forum, convened under the theme: "A World Remade: Navigating the Year of Uncertainty" brings together over 1000 business leaders from various territories around the globe.

The QEF will be held from May 14 to 16 at Katara Towers: Fairmont Doha and Raffles Doha hotels. Its discussions will revolve around a myriad of key fields, primarily the political geography, globalization and trade, energy transition, technological innovation, business and investment projections, sports, and entertainment.