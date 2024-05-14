President Of Indonesia Arrives In Doha

Doha, Qatar: President of the Republic of Indonesia HE Prabowo Subianto arrived in Doha on Tuesday to participate in the Qatar Economic Forum. The President, and the accompanying delegation, was welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi.

