Amman's ISACA Wins Global Awards For Excellence In Cybersecurity

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 14 (Petra) -- The Amman Chapter of the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) has secured two global awards: Outstanding Chapter Achievement Award and Outstanding Chapter Leader Award. These accolades were awarded among over 200 Chapters of the global ISACA organization.The awards were presented during a ceremony in Phoenix, Arizona, on the sidelines of the 2024 North America Conference. The evaluation was conducted by a panel of experienced volunteers, who assessed the community and professional achievements of the various chapters. Representing the Jordanian association, Hussam Khattab and Tamer Ajramai accepted the awards.ISACA Amman was recognized for its distinguished programs serving the local community in cybersecurity and information systems audit and control. This marks the third global award for the association since its inception, following its recognition as the ISACA Innovative Chapter Program Award in 2020.Saif Haddad, President of ISACA Amman, stated to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that these awards reflect the association's ongoing efforts to enhance cybersecurity, as well as the auditing, control, and governance of information systems in Jordan. These initiatives have bolstered Jordan's position on the global cybersecurity map and highlighted its significant contributions to the field.The Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) is an independent, non-profit organization that develops, adopts, and disseminates globally recognized best practices in digital trust, security, audit, and governance of information systems. Founded in 1969, ISACA focuses on quality assurance, control, security, and IT management skills. The ISACA Amman Chapter, established in 2019, operates as a volunteer non-profit organization and has received support from governmental bodies and both Jordanian and international companies.