Vertiglob reveals financial results for Q1 of 2024

(MENAFN) Vertiglob, a company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Market, recently disclosed its financial performance for the first quarter of 2024. According to a statement obtained by Sky News Arabia, the company reported revenues totaling USD552 million for the period, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reaching USD223 million. Adjusted net profit stood at USD119 million during this quarter.



The statement highlighted several factors influencing the company's performance. Notably, ammonia prices experienced a decline in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the previous quarter in 2023. This downturn was attributed to improved supply conditions and decreased gas prices. Conversely, urea prices were subject to fluctuating trends. Favorable weather conditions in North America boosted demand, while Europe experienced a delayed growing season. However, demand in India fell short of expectations, although this was partially offset by increased demand in regions like Brazil and Australia.



Despite market challenges, Vertiglob reported a 5 percent increase in sales volume for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year. This growth was primarily driven by a 22 percent rise in ammonia sales volume and a modest 1 percent increase in urea sales volume.



However, despite the increase in sales volume, Vertiglob's net profits saw a decline of approximately 18 percent in the first quarter of 2024, dropping to USD154 million from USD189 million recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. This decline underscores the complex dynamics at play in the global fertilizer market and highlights the need for strategic adaptation amidst evolving demand patterns and market conditions.

