Yellen predicts possible Chinese response to US tariffs on EVs

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with Bloomberg TV, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed concern over the possibility of China retaliating against U.S. tariffs by imposing customs duties on electric cars manufactured in China. Yellen emphasized the hope that China would refrain from implementing significant retaliatory measures but acknowledged the possibility remained. She clarified that American economic decisions are specifically tailored to address concerns and are not intended to have broad, indiscriminate impacts.



Yellen's remarks align with recent reports suggesting an impending increase in tariffs on Chinese goods related to clean energy and electric vehicles, potentially quadrupling existing rates. This move underscores escalating tensions between the two economic powerhouses and highlights the intricacies of trade negotiations amidst geopolitical uncertainties.



Regarding the potential for a tariff review, Yellen underscored President Biden's commitment to such a process. While expressing a reluctance to anticipate tariff revisions, she affirmed her alignment with Biden's stance on the matter. This commitment to a review process reflects the administration's strategic approach to trade policy, seeking to balance economic interests with broader diplomatic objectives.



The looming imposition of customs duties, expected in the coming days, follows a period of reevaluation initiated by the Biden administration regarding tariffs imposed during the protracted trade dispute between Washington and Beijing. Former President Donald Trump initiated tariffs on Chinese goods amounting to USD300 billion, with the Biden administration subsequently undertaking a review of these measures. However, the process has yet to result in their cessation, underscoring the complexities of trade relations between the world's two largest economies.

MENAFN14052024000045015682ID1108209881