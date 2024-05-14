Pentathlon Competitions Hold Among Azerbaijan's Land Forces Servicemen

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Under the training plan for 2024, the Land Forces hold amilitary pentathlon championship among the subordinate servicemen, Azernews reports.

The competition opened with commemorating the memory of theNational Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, andMartyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrityof Azerbaijan. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijanwas performed.

The speakers wished success to the participants and noted thatthe main purpose of holding such competitions is to check thephysical and psychological endurance of servicemen, as well as todetermine the strong teams.

The purpose of the competition and safety rules were deliveredto the participants, after which the servicemen from various typesof troops and formations competed in individual and teamchampionships.

The servicemen competed in competitions on overcoming the obstaclecourse, shooting, grenade launching, an 8-kilometre cross, andswimming races.

According to the final results, the winners were awardeddiplomas, cups and medals.

