Amb. Al-Awadhi: Cultural Activities Helpful To Cement Kuwait-UK Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, May 14 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait Ambassador to the United Kingdom Badr Al-Awadhi has affirmed significance of cultural and artistic exhibitions for bolstering the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Kuwait and the UK.

The Ambassador made the remarks as he inaugurated Al-Sadu Society's exhibition at the Kuwaiti Embassy in London, held late on Monday, in an event that coincided with the two countries' celebration of the 125th partnership anniversary.

The ceremony was attended by the British Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and the United Nations, Lord Tariq Ahmad, Arab and foreign diplomats, British MPs and academics.

Ambassador Al-Awadhi expressed gratitude to the two countries' foreign departments, Al-Sadu Society, represented by Chairperson Sheikha Bibi Duaij Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, for supporting such a distinguished cultural event that promotes creative works of Kuwaiti citizens.

Cultural activities contribute to diplomacy and constitute a substantial foundation for strengthening bonds and ties between the two countries, he said.

On his part, Lord Ahmad lauded the society's organization of the exhibition marking the 125th anniversary of the Kuwaiti-British partnership.

Lord Ahmad said his participation in the event sincerely reflected the special status of the State of Kuwait in the UK and London's keenness on promoting the bilateral relations.

Such activities contribute to interaction among nations and give a chance to the youth to partake in shedding light on the national heritage, he added,

On her part, Sheikha Bibi expressed gratitude to the Kuwaiti Ambassador and his staff for giving a hand in organizing the gallery.

The exhibition aims at promoting the national Kuwaiti heritage in a fashion mixing ingenuity and modernity, she said.

AlSadu Society launched the exhibition as part of the International Crafts week event, which coincides with the 125th anniversary of the Kuwaiti-British partnership.

The week-long exhibition, entitled (Mawra the Loom: Contemporary Expressions of the Art of Sadu), presents a group of contemporary expressions inspired by the traditions and aesthetics of the art and craft of Sadu.

The exhibition includes a variety of artworks designed by Kuwaiti artists, including textiles, jewelry, furniture, and modern vehicles, all inspired by traditional Sadu textile designs, to tell a cultural story about modern artistic expression and innovation in Kuwait.

Al-Sadu Society is a non-profit, self-sustained organization dedicated to preserving, documenting, and promoting Kuwait's rich and diverse textile heritage. (end)

