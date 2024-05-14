Kuwait PM Receives Congratulations From UAE VP

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 14 (KUNA) -- Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received a telephone call early on Tuesday from the UAE Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

Sheikh Mansour expressed his heartfelt congratulations to Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah on his appointment as prime minister, extending good wishes to him and the State of Kuwait so it may witness further progress and prosperity under the sagacious leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Reciprocating, Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah expressed his utter gratitude and admiration for Sheikh Mansour for the good sentiments that depict the deep-rooted and brotherly relations between the two countries and peoples. He also wished him lasting health and wellbeing. (end)

