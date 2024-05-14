Intercontinental Dubai Festival City Invites Guests To The Culinary Marvels In May

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 14th May 2024:

InterContinental Dubai Festival City beckons guests to embark on an unforgettable gastronomic journey, brimming with tempting promotions across its acclaimed outlets. From indulgent afternoon teas to lively brunch options, the hotel presents an array of enticing offers sure to cater to every palate.

Thomas Schmelter, Area General Manager for IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City, expressed,“At InterContinental Dubai Festival City, we are dedicated to curating experiences that enchant and inspire our guests, crafting memories that linger for a lifetime. Whether it's savouring innovative cocktails at Vista, relishing seasonal delicacies at Belgian Caf, or immersing oneself in the vibrant energy of our culinary offerings, we extend a warm invitation to all to join us for an unforgettable journey through taste and hospitality.”

Celebrate World Cocktail Day at Vista in InterContinental Dubai Festival City

From May 13th to May 20th, 2024, Vista, renowned for its sophistication and elegance, invites guests to commemorate World Cocktail Day in grand style. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Dubai's iconic skyline, patrons can revel in an evening of unparalleled indulgence featuring exquisite libations and live entertainment. Crafted by our expert mixologists, innovative twists on classic cocktails await discerning palates. Available from 8 PM to 1 AM, guests can immerse themselves in the ambiance and savour these exclusive concoctions for an enticing price of just AED 50 per cocktail.

Experience the Essence of Spring at Belgian Caf, Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City

As the season blooms, Belgian Caf Dubai Festival City embraces the delicate flavours of white asparagus throughout the month. From 12 noon to 2 AM daily, guests are invited to embark on a culinary journey spotlighting this seasonal delicacy, skillfully prepared by our culinary team. Complemented by exclusive German grapes, this special menu promises a luxurious dining experience against the mesmerizing backdrop of Dubai's skyline, with prices starting at just AED 50.



