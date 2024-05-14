Brazil’S Raízen Sees Significant Q1 2024 Loss

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Raízen (RAIZ4) reported an adjusted net loss of R$ 178 million ($34.56 million) for the first quarter of 2023/2024.



This marks a significant downturn from the adjusted net profit of R$ 2.522 billion ($489.13 million) last year.



Raízen is a leading global bioenergy company , crucial for its role in producing and distributing renewable energy, impacting both the energy market and environmental sustainability.



Weaker operational performance, increased financial expenses, and higher taxes caused this loss. These factors created a challenging financial landscape for Raíze .



Net revenue for the quarter stood at R$ 53.684 billion ($10.42 billion). This reflected a 2.3% decrease compared to the same period in 2022/2023.







The decline highlights the pressures faced by the company amid shifting market conditions.



Adjusted EBITDA dropped by 37.7% to R$ 3.686 billion ($715.34 million) from the previous quarter. This sharp decline underscores Raízen's financial difficulties during this period.



Gross profit also saw a significant drop, reaching R$ 3.791 billion ($736.70 million).



This represents a decrease of 45.6% compared to the same quarter in 2023. Broader challenges in maintaining profitability remain evident.



Raízen's net financial result was a loss of R$ 1.715 billion ($333.98 million). This marks a 25.8% increase over the financial losses from the same period in 2023.



The rise in financial losses reflects heightened financial pressures and operational costs.

Brazil's Raízen Sees Significant Q1 2024 Loss

Despite these setbacks, Raízen managed to reduce its net debt to R$ 19.153 billion ($3.72 billion). This marks a 5.9% decrease compared to the same period in 2022.



The financial leverage ratio remained stable at 1.3 times, consistent with the previous year.



Looking forward, Raízen projects an adjusted EBITDA of R$ 14.5 billion ($2.82 billion) to R$ 15.5 billion ($3.01 billion) for the 2024/25 fiscal year.



This period begins April 1, 2024. Additionally, the company plans to invest between R$ 10.5 billion ($2.04 billion) and R$ 11.5 billion ($2.23 billion).



These investments aim to stabilize and enhance its financial performance. These projections underscore Raízen's commitment to overcoming current challenges.



The company continues investing in future growth, signaling a determined approach.

MENAFN14052024007421016031ID1108209763