(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo maintained their unbeaten streak under coach Luis Zubeldía by defeating Fluminense 2-1 at Morumbi.
In the sixth round of the Brazilian Championship , Fluminense's Keno scored first. However, São Paulo's Bobadilla and Arboleda secured the win.
This victory was crucial for several reasons. São Paulo has now won five out of six matches with Zubeldía. This win marked Zubeldía's first home victory.
It brought São Paulo to nine points, placing them fifth in the league standings. Fluminens missed a chance to leave the relegation zone, remaining in a difficult position.
Next, São Paulo will face Barcelona de Guayaquil in the Libertadores group stage. Fluminense will play Cerro Porteño at Maracanã on the same day.
São Paulo dominated the first half. At 15 minutes, Rodrigo Nestor forced a save from Fluminense's goalkeeper, Fábio.
Shortly after, Bobadilla missed a chance from a corner kick. At 19 minutes, Juan missed two clear chances, frustrating the home fans.
Despite multiple opportunities, São Paulo couldn't score and was punished at 29 minutes.
Fluminense's Kauã Elias set up Keno, whose shot deflected off Igor Vinícius and went into the net.
Fluminense's lead was short-lived. At 32 minutes, Fábio's mistake allowed Juan to set up Bobadilla for an easy equalizer.
São Paulo Triumphs Over Fluminense with Comeback Victory
Juan had another chance before halftime but handled the ball, nullifying the play.
Fluminense made changes, bringing in John Kennedy and Felipe Andrade for a more offensive setup.
They nearly retook the lead at nine minutes, but Arias's shot went over the bar.
São Paulo also made substitutions, including Erick, Rodriguinho, and Galoppo, which proved decisive.
They thought they had scored through Luciano at 24 minutes, but VAR disallowed it for a foul.
However, persistence paid off. At 39 minutes, Arboleda scored from a corner to secure the win.
Match Summary
São Paulo: Rafael; Igor Vinícius, Arboleda, Alan Franco, Patryck; Alisson, Bobadilla, Nestor; Luciano, André Silva, Juan. Coach: Luis Zubeldía.
Fluminense: Fábio; Marquinhos, Manoel, Antonio Carlos, Diogo Barbosa; Martinelli, Alexsander, Lima; Jhon Arias, Keno, Kauã Elias. Coach: Fernando Diniz.
Match Facts
Venue: Morumbi, São Paulo
Date: May 13, 2024
Attendance: 39,515
Referee: Anderson Daronco
Goals
Fluminense: Keno (29' 1H)
São Paulo: Bobadilla (32' 1H), Arboleda (39' 2H)
Cards
Yellow: Rodrigo Nestor, Alisson, Luciano, Igor Vinícius, Erick (São Paulo); Lima, Manoel, Alexsander (Fluminense)
Red: Fernando Diniz (Fluminense)
