Al Farrisa Event Set To Take Place At Al Shaqab

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Longines Arena of the prestigious Al Shaqab equestrian centre will stage the Al Farrisa Showjumping Event for enthusiastic women riders in a spectacular showcase of grace and power on May 17 (4pm to 7.30pm).

The event is to mark a celebration of the remarkable bond between women and horses and will feature thrilling showjumping performances, highlighting the skill and agility of talented female riders.

Women and boys under 10 years can participate in the event which will have competitions in 40cm, 60cm, and 80cm class.

In this edition, Al Farrisa has introduced a dedicated section for local Qatari workshop activations in partnership with Instudio Club. Participants can also explore shopping booths and engage with a variety of interactive and exciting booths.

This initiative aims to foster engagement among female creatives, providing them with a unique space to network and showcase their talents.

Spectators attending the event can indulge taste buds with a delightful array of culinary delights from our participating F&B vendors, including Qahwatna, OH Matcha, Hesh, That Burger Place, AMP Cafe, Lyfe, Original Burger, McLaren, and Chia Nation.