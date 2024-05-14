Reference traffic for news sites on Facebook decreases in 2023

(MENAFN) The social media giant Facebook has deliberately slashed its referral traffic to external news websites by a notable 50 percent over the past year. According to a report by technology firms, this conclusion is drawn from analyzing visitor traffic across approximately 800 news sites, utilizing third-party tracking data to estimate the volume of visits redirected from Facebook.



Data collected since 2018 reveals a significant 58 percent drop in visits from Facebook to external news sites over the past six years, with a 50 percent decline occurring in just the last year alone. Currently, Facebook is responsible for only 7 percent of the total visits to the news sites included in the report, a stark contrast to 2018 when the platform accounted for roughly 30 percent of such visits.



The report also highlights that smaller news sites have been particularly hard-hit by Facebook's changes. Over the years, Meta, Facebook's parent company, has systematically reduced the presence of news content on its platforms. This culminated in the termination of the “Facebook News” project last December, which had previously provided support to news publishers.



Furthermore, Meta has stated its intention to minimize the amount of political content displayed on its platforms in order to enhance the user experience. Displaying politically-related content has now been made optional. Meta has also revamped its algorithms for filtering and displaying content, leveraging artificial intelligence to decrease the prominence of external links. Instead, the focus has shifted towards boosting the visibility of videos, photos, and other types of posts that engage users and keep them on the platform longer. This strategy emphasizes entertainment while sidestepping the controversy and intense debates often associated with political content.

