Dam rapture causes death of dozens in Kenya

Kenya has been plunged into mourning as the death toll from a devastating dam breach in Nakuru County climbs to at least 42, with fears of more casualties still trapped in the mud. The breach, triggered by heavy rains and flooding, occurred near the town of Mai Mahiu, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake as houses were swept away and roads rendered impassable.



Susan Kihika, the governor of Nakuru County, described the situation as dire, stating that the toll of 42 deaths is a conservative estimate, with ongoing efforts focused on recovery and rescue operations. The catastrophe has underscored the severe impact of the recent spate of flooding in Kenya, which has claimed at least 103 lives and displaced thousands since March.



Government spokesperson Isaac Maigua Mwaura highlighted the scale of the disaster, emphasizing that the dam breach occurred amidst widespread flooding exacerbated by the El Nino phenomenon. This weather phenomenon, characterized by elevated rainfall levels, has unleashed nearly constant downpours across East Africa in recent weeks, amplifying the devastation wrought by seasonal rainfalls.



El Nino's domino-like weather effect has plunged East Africa into a state of emergency, with Kenya bearing the brunt of the natural calamity. The relentless rainfall has inundated communities, triggering landslides, and inundating low-lying areas, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.



As Kenya grapples with the aftermath of this tragedy, attention is turning to the urgent need for comprehensive disaster preparedness and mitigation measures to mitigate the impact of future natural disasters. The government, alongside humanitarian agencies, is mobilizing resources to provide relief and support to affected communities, highlighting the importance of solidarity and resilience in the face of adversity.

