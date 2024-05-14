Huge billboard drops on dozens of humans in India

(MENAFN) A devastating incident unfolded in Mumbai's Ghatkopar neighborhood on Monday, as a towering 30-meter-tall billboard succumbed to the force of a sudden rainstorm, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 14 lives and leaving over 60 individuals injured. The massive structure crashed down onto a nearby filling station and residential buildings, causing widespread destruction and triggering a frantic rescue operation.



According to reports from Indian media outlets, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been tirelessly working to extricate survivors from the debris, with over 60 individuals rescued thus far. However, the fate of numerous others remains uncertain, as rescue efforts continue into the evening.



In response to the catastrophe, Maharashtra state's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has pledged financial compensation for the families of the deceased and ordered a comprehensive audit of all billboards in the city. The gravity of the situation prompted Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to announce a government-led investigation into the incident, citing "several irregularities" in the approval and installation process of the billboard.



Addressing the media, Fadnavis expressed concerns over the lax enforcement of regulations governing such structures and vowed to hold those responsible for the tragedy accountable. He underscored the need to scrutinize the permission-granting process and ascertain why corrective action was not taken despite prior notices being issued.



Furthermore, Mumbai municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani revealed that the collapsed structure was deemed "illegal," signaling a broader issue of regulatory compliance within the city's burgeoning construction landscape. Gagrani emphasized the imperative of conducting structural audits for all billboards across Mumbai, warning that those found without proper licenses would be considered illegal and subject to remedial measures.



The calamitous event, exacerbated by unseasonal rainfall and adverse weather conditions including dust storms and lightning, has not only claimed lives but also disrupted transportation networks and led to widespread waterlogging. As the city grapples with the aftermath of the tragedy, calls for enhanced safety measures and rigorous oversight of infrastructure projects have gained momentum, underscoring the urgent need to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.

