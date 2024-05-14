India, Iran ink long-term port agreement

(MENAFN) In a significant development aimed at enhancing regional connectivity and countering Chinese influence, India and Iran have finalized a ten-year agreement granting India operational rights over the Chabahar port on Iran's southeastern coast along the Gulf of Oman. The deal, signed by Indian Minister of Ports Sarbananda Sonowal and Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash, paves the way for India to utilize Chabahar as a strategic gateway to Afghanistan, Central Asia, and Russia.



Chabahar, Iran's first deepwater port, holds strategic importance as it was conceptualized as a key node in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), a collaborative initiative between New Delhi, Tehran, and Moscow aimed at establishing an alternative shipping route to the Gulf of Aden-Suez Canal route. With this deal, India gains seamless access to vital trade routes, diversifying its connectivity options and reducing dependence on traditional maritime passages.



Under the terms of the agreement, the state-run India Global Ports Limited (IGPL) will take charge of operating the general cargo and container terminals at the Shahid Beheshti port, situated to the west of Iran's border with Pakistan. This move strategically positions India's presence in the region, providing a counterbalance to China's expanding influence, particularly in light of Pakistan's Gwadar port, a key node in China's Belt and Road Initiative.



The long-term agreement, which comes after three years of negotiations, not only strengthens India's foothold in the region but also underscores its commitment to bolstering infrastructure development in Iran. As part of the deal, India has extended a rupee-denominated credit line amounting to USD250 million for infrastructure projects associated with Chabahar's expansion and modernization.



Indian officials have expressed optimism regarding the agreement, highlighting its potential to attract significant investments and propel the port's growth trajectory. Reports indicate that IGPL is poised to invest up to USD120 million in equipping the facility, further enhancing its operational capabilities and facilitating greater trade volumes.



Overall, the India-Iran port deal represents a strategic maneuver aimed at fostering economic cooperation, enhancing regional connectivity, and asserting India's geopolitical interests in the face of growing competition from China. As the agreement comes into effect, it is expected to stimulate trade and investment flows, bolstering the socio-economic development of the region while reshaping the dynamics of global trade routes.

