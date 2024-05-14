Russia`s gas, oil profits increase

(MENAFN) Russia's energy sector has experienced a substantial surge in revenue during the first four months of the year, propelled primarily by the upward trajectory of oil prices, as revealed by the Finance Ministry. The proceeds from oil and gas exports skyrocketed by an impressive 82.2 percent in the January-April period compared to the same timeframe in 2023, reaching a staggering sum of over 4.2 trillion rubles (USD45.3 billion), as disclosed in a recent press release by the ministry.



The surge in revenue can be attributed in part to the steady increase in oil prices, with Russia's flagship Urals blend of crude experiencing a notable rise from an average of USD60 per barrel in January to USD84 per barrel in April. Despite a slight dip to around USD74 per barrel in May, the overall upward trend has significantly bolstered Russia's energy revenue.



Furthermore, a legislative change in February resulted in Russian oil firms being subject to an additional mineral extraction tax (MET) for the fourth quarter of 2023, contributing to additional revenue for the government. MET, which varies based on oil prices, constitutes a significant portion of the government's income from oil and gas sales.



Remarkably, this surge in revenue comes against the backdrop of stringent sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States, the European Union, and their allies following Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine in 2022. These sanctions included an embargo on seaborne Russian oil and imposed a price cap of USD60 per barrel on other types of crude.



In response to these sanctions and price limitations, Russia has strategically redirected a substantial portion of its oil exports towards Asian markets, particularly India and China. These countries have capitalized on the discounted prices offered by Russian crude amidst the sanctions and price caps, resulting in increased demand for Russian oil in the region.



The significant increase in oil and gas revenue underscores Russia's resilience and adaptability in navigating complex geopolitical challenges and economic pressures. Despite facing external constraints, the country has managed to leverage shifting market dynamics to maintain robust revenue streams from its energy exports.

