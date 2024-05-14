Biden inks bipartisan bill banning Russian imports of enriched Uranium

(MENAFN) On Monday, Leader Joe Biden signed a bipartisan bill aimed at prohibiting Russian imports of enriched uranium, a move hailed as historic by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.



Sullivan emphasized the significance of the legislation in strengthening the nation's energy and economic security by reducing and ultimately eliminating reliance on Russia for civilian nuclear power.



The enactment of this new law is seen as a pivotal step in reestablishing America's leadership in the nuclear sector, with Sullivan noting its role in securing the US energy sector for future generations.



Furthermore, Sullivan highlighted that the legislation will not only contribute to enhancing domestic energy security but also stimulate growth in the US nuclear sector.



He underscored the importance of the unprecedented USD2.72 billion federal funding recently appropriated by Congress at the Leader's request, which will facilitate the development of new enrichment capacity within the United States.



Sullivan emphasized that this legislative action sends a clear message to industry stakeholders about the nation's commitment to long-term growth and sustainability in the nuclear sector.



The bill stipulates that the ban on Russian imports of enriched uranium will come into effect 90 days after its enactment, reflecting a concerted effort to safeguard national interests and bolster domestic capabilities in the nuclear energy domain.

MENAFN14052024000045015839ID1108209587