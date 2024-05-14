Lack Of Smartphone Sustainability In Switzerland Hits Environment

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Almost half of all Swiss citizens hang on to their old smartphones, tablets and laptops, according to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO). Sustainability in the digital sector is thus still in its infancy.

This content was published on May 14, 2024 - 09:35 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

Between 66% and 80% of the digital sector's carbon footprint comes from consumer devices, the FSO wrote on Monday in a report on ICT (information and communication technology) equipment and sustainability. In Switzerland, 8.2% of electricity consumption is attributed to the entertainment, information and communication media sector.

When buying and disposing of smartphones, tablets and laptops, more attention should be paid to sustainability, it said. Most of the carbon footprint is generated during the manufacture of the devices, not during their period of use. In the case of smartphones, manufacturing is responsible for at least 80% of the total carbon footprint.

+ Swiss demand more sustainability from companies and the state

The footprint of smartphones is also particularly unfavourable because they are used for a particularly short period: in Switzerland, this is estimated at two or three years.

Extending use

To minimise the environmental impact of digital technology, it would be important to extend the useful life of equipment through repair, resale or refurbishment. In addition, recycling of the raw materials they contain should be encouraged.

However, according to the FSO, 48% of internet users leave their old smartphone in a drawer. This proportion is only slightly lower for laptops and tablets (44%).

The situation is different for unused desktop computers: a quarter of people keep them at home, while 45% dispose of them as electronic waste. Smartphones are recycled or disposed of as e-waste by only a fifth of people, and laptops and tablets by 25%.

In international comparison, Switzerland appears to be a good pupil overall. But the survey shows that awareness of sustainability in the digital sector is still very much in the minority among the population, the FSO notes.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look

here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to

... .

News More Climate change triggers hay fever explosion

This content was published on May 14, 2024 Climate change has led to a sharp rise in the number of people suffering from hay fever in Switzerland.

Read more: Climate change triggers hay fever explosion More Police clear out pro-Palestinian students protesting in Geneva

This content was published on May 14, 2024 The police intervened early on Tuesday to dislodge pro-Palestinian students who had been occupying the University of Geneva for almost a week.

Read more: Police clear out pro-Palestinian students protesting in Geneva More New gel developed in Zurich renders alcohol harmless

This content was published on May 13, 2024 A newly developed gel composed of whey proteins breaks down alcohol in the body and could reduce its harmful and intoxicating effects in humans.

Read more: New gel developed in Zurich renders alcohol harmless More Pro-Palestine protests extend to Basel and Fribourg universities

This content was published on May 13, 2024 Demonstrators called for an academic boycott of all Israeli institutions and disassociation with Chaim Weizmann, the first Israeli president.

Read more: Pro-Palestine protests extend to Basel and Fribourg universities More Geneva to host US-China talks on the risks of AI

This content was published on May 13, 2024 In many cases, China's use of AI undermines the national security of the US and its allies, according to a US government representative.

Read more: Geneva to host US-China talks on the risks of AI More Swiss Hells Angels trial alleges rape and money laundering

This content was published on May 13, 2024 An allegedly high-ranking member of the Hells Angels is accused of money laundering totalling millions and rape, among other serious crimes.

Read more: Swiss Hells Angels trial alleges rape and money laundering More SWISS is airline 'group flagship' says Lufthansa boss

This content was published on May 13, 2024 Despite challenges, Lufthansa and its most important subsidiary, Swiss International Airlines, promise increased satisfaction and continued growth.

Read more: SWISS is airline 'group flagship' says Lufthansa boss More Swiss pro-Palestine protest reaches University of Bern

This content was published on May 13, 2024 Another Swiss university joins sit-ins to protest the worsening situation in the Middle East.

Read more: Swiss pro-Palestine protest reaches University of Bern More Swiss rediscover communist zeal after 84-year hiatus

This content was published on May 13, 2024 Over 300 participants founded the Revolutionary Communist Party (RKP) at its congress in Burgdorf in canton Bern at the weekend.

Read more: Swiss rediscover communist zeal after 84-year hiatus More Eurovision Song Contest winner looks forward to some rest

This content was published on May 13, 2024 Nemo arrived in Zurich on Sunday evening. It all doesn't feel real yet, said the 24-year-old music talent.

Read more: Eurovision Song Contest winner looks forward to some rest

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .